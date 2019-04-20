Fox cancels 'The Gifted' after two seasons

Actress Natalie Alyn Lind arrives for the sixth annual iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on March 14. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actress Jamie Chung attends Entertainment Weekly's Comic-Con closing night celebration party at FLOAT at the Hard Rock Hotel in San Diego on July 21, 2018. File Photo by Howard Shen/UPI | License Photo

Fox canceled actor Stephen Moyer's Marvel series "The Gifted" after two seasons. File Photo by Howard Shen/UPI | License Photo

April 20 (UPI) -- The Gifted is the latest Marvel superhero series to be canceled in recent months.

Fox declined to pick up the show, which was set in the X-Men universe, for a third season this week, Variety reported.

The show's ensemble included Stephen Moyer, Amy Acker, Jamie Chung, Natalie Alyn Lind, Percy Hynes White, Sean Teale, Emma Dumont, Blair Redford and Coby Bell.

Deadline.com said it is possible the series could find a new home on the soon-to-launch Disney+ streaming service since Disney now owns Fox.

Several new Marvel shows such as WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are expected to make their debuts on Disney+

Netflix previously canceled its own slate of Marvel shows, including The Punisher, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Daredevil.

Disney also owns Marvel Studios.