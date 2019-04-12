Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi shared a baby bump photo and her unborn son's name ahead of her due date. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 12 (UPI) -- Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi has picked out a name for her unborn child.

The 31-year-old television personality shared a baby bump photo and her unborn son's name in an Instagram post Thursday.

Polizzi showed off her belly in a mirror selfie with her 4-year-old daughter, Giovanna Marie. She included her baby boy's name as a hashtag in the caption.

"BIG MAWMA #almosttime #ANGELO," the star wrote.

Polizzi is parent to Giovanna and 6-year-old son Lorenzo Dominic with husband Jionni LaValle. She announced her third pregnancy on Thanksgiving in November.

"What I'm thankful for this Thanksgiving #family," the star said on Instagram.

Polizzi announced the next month she is pregnant with a baby boy.

Polizzi shared a slideshow of photos of Giovanna and Lorenzo in honor of National Sibling Day on Wednesday. The pictures show the pair cuddling up for the camera.

"Happy #nationalsiblingday to these nuggets. You drive mommy & daddy crazy!! We love you offspring!!" she wrote.

Polizzi came to fame on the MTV series Jersey Shore. She returned to star in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which was renewed for a third season in December.