Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino (second from left), pictured with Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio (left to right), is serving an eight-month prison sentence for tax evasion. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- Vinny Guadagnino and Paul "Pauly D" DelVeccio say Jersey Shore co-star Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino has made a new friend in prison.

The television personalities said on Wednesday's episode of The Jenny McCarthy Show Sorrentino is happy and spending time with Fyre Festival co-founder Billy McFarland as he serves his prison sentence.

"We talk to him every day," Vinny told host Jenny McCarthy.

"[He's doing] so good," Pauly D added.

Vinny and Pauly D marveled at The Situation's positive outlook.

"He sends me positive vibes. He gets me through my day," Vinny said.

"He's in good spirits because he sees Lauren once a week, his wife, and he has so much to come home to," Pauly D explained. "He's coming home to a job -- he'll be filming -- so he just wants to get it over with and do his time. He's happy."

Vinny and Pauly D said The Situation befriended McFarland and one of the hackers who leaked nude photos of actress Jennifer Lawrence and other stars in 2014.

"They played Scrabble together," Pauly D said.

"Imagine what he's learning in there from all these guys," Vinny added.

The Situation was charged with tax evasion in April 2017 and sentenced to eight months in prison in October after pleading guilty. He entered prison in January, according to E! News.

The Situation came to fame on the MTV series Jersey Shore. He returned with Vinny, Pauly D and several other co-stars in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which was renewed for a third season in December.