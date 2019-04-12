30 seasons of 'Simpsons' to stream on Disney+

Actor Hank Azaria attends the 32nd annual Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica on February 25, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UP | License Photo

All 30 seasons of "The Simpsons" will be available to stream on Disney+ this fall. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 12 (UPI) -- The Walt Disney Company said Disney+ will be the exclusive, streaming home of The Simpsons, starting this fall.

All 30 seasons of the cartoon comedy will be available when the subscription service officially launches on Nov. 12. It will cost $6.99 a month.

Featuring the voice talents of Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner, Nancy Cartwright, Yeardley Smith, Hank Azaria and Harry Shearer, the show originally ran on the FOX television station.

Reruns have been streaming on Hulu.

A short video posted on the Disney Twitter feed features Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie Simpson embracing the Disney-FOX merger.

"Homer Simpson here, proud addition to the Disney family and soon appearing on Disney+. I, for one, salute our new corporate overlord. Now, family, put on the mouse ears," the animated patriarch says as he and his family pull out sets of Mickey Mouse ears. "You only get one chance to make a first impression."

Marge attempts to put her ears on her tall, blue hairdo, but they spring off and fly into the air.

An elephant's trunk blast can be heard from above and Dumbo falls out of the sky onto Homer. The clip ends with baby Maggie flying into the scene on Tinker Bell-like fairy wings.