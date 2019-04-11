Jeremy Renner invented a fake film to discuss in place of 'Avengers'

Jeremy Renner attends the premiere of "Wind River" on July 26, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jeremy Renner appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" to promote his next film, "Avengers: Endgame." File Photo by Patrick Rideaux/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- Jeremy Renner came up with a fake comedy film he starred in, alongside Paul Rudd, to have something to talk about instead of spoilers from Avengers: Endgame.

Renner, who appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday to promote Endgame, referenced the made up film titled 50 Year Old Virgins whenever he was asked questions about his Avengers character Hawkeye.

Kimmel presented a poster for 50 Year Old Virgins which features Rudd holding Renner from behind. The movie title references how Rudd -- who portrays Marvel hero Ant-Man in Endgame -- recently turned 50 in April.

Renner was unwillingly to answer questions pertaining to Endgame, including how his character Hawkeye appears to have transformed into Ronin, a change that happened in the pages of Marvel comics.

"Oh wow, 50 Year Old Virgins is in theaters now," Renner jokingly said instead of confirming if Hawkeye has become Ronin. The actor also dodged questions about a potential Hawkeye series coming to Disney's upcoming streaming service.