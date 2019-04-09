'Avengers' cast share favorite Marvel movie lines on 'Kimmel'

Paul Rudd arrives on the red carpet for the Academy Awards on February 24. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 9 (UPI) -- The cast of Avengers: Endgame, including Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) and Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to discuss the film and their time in the Marvel cinematic universe.

The group, assembled on the late-night talk show Monday, shared some of their favorite Marvel movie lines.

Hemsworth said on Thor: Ragnarok that a child who was visiting the set came up with his character's line for when he is reunited with The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) in a battle arena.

"I was talking to the Hulk and I'm saying 'Oh my god, it's you. Where have you been?' and he was on the sideline. He's like, 'Why don't you say -- when you look up at Loki and the crowd -- say he's a friend from work,'" Hemsworth told Kimmel.

"A kid gave us that line and it became one of the best lines in the movie," he said.

Rudd said his time on Captain America: Civil War was the most memorable because he was around the Avengers for the first time.

"We had already filmed Ant-Man, but that was a little bit in a bubble and all of a sudden I was seeing everybody in their suits and it was very exciting," Rudd said, going on to describe how much fun he had playing with Chris Evans' Captain America shield.

Hemsworth and Johansson read a children's book version of Avengers: Infinity War titled Twas the Mad Titan Thanos, along with fellow Avengers stars Don Cheadle, Jeremy Renner, Evans and Ruffalo.

The book offered a more kid-friendly and comedic version of what happened in Infinity War, which involved Thanos wiping out half of all existence.