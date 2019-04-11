Trending Stories

After delays, SpaceX's powerful Falcon Heavy lifts off in Florida
Virginia police arrest N.Y. man for 1973 double homicide
Ex-Pope Benedict XVI addresses church sex abuse, contradicting Pope Francis
Former Penn State president ordered to report to prison
Dozens arrested in sex trafficking sting during Minneapolis' Final Four

Photo Gallery

 
This week in Washington

Latest News

Duke Blue Devils freshman Cam Reddish to enter 2019 NBA Draft
Disney+ to debut Nov. 12, will cost $6.99 a month
Memphis Grizzlies fire head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, reassign GM Chris Wallace
Goo Goo Dolls, Bon Jovi booked for 2019 Rock in Rio
Appeals court stays execution of Alabama death row inmate
 
Back to Article
/