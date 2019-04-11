Disney+ to debut Nov. 12, will cost $6.99 a month

Actor Jeff Goldblum attends the premiere for "The Mountain" during the 75th Venice Film Festival on August 30, 2018. File Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI | License Photo

Actor Anthony Mackie attends the premiere of "Captain America: Civil War" in London on April 26, 2016. File Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI | License Photo

Actress Elizabeth Olsen is set to star in the Marvel series "WandaVision" for the new Disney+ streaming service, which is scheduled to debut Nov. 12. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- The Walt Disney Company has announced its new streaming service Disney+ will be available on Nov. 12 and cost $6.99 a month.

"Disney+ marks a bold step forward in an exciting new era for our company -- one in which consumers will have a direct connection to the incredible array of creative content that is The Walt Disney Company's hallmark," Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger told investors at a meeting in Burbank Thursday.

He added: "We are confident that the combination of our unrivaled storytelling, beloved brands, iconic franchises, and cutting-edge technology will make Disney+ a standout in the marketplace, and deliver significant value for consumers and shareholders alike."

Among the original programming planned for the subscription service will be the Marvel live-action drama The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan. Also reprising their roles from the Avengers film franchise will be Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany. They will star in WandaVision.

The Disney+ slate will include The Phineas and Ferb Movie, the docu-series Into the Unknown: The Making of Frozen 2 and an animated short series called Forky Asks a Question, starring the latest addition to the Toy Story family of colorful, plastic characters.

National Geographic shows titled The World According to Jeff Goldblum and Magic of the Animal Kingdom are in the works, as well.

Previously announced Disney+ projects include the Star Wars live-action series The Mandalorian, starring Pedro Pascal and Nick Nolte, and a High School Musical reboot series with an ensemble of newcomers.