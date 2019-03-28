Disney said smokers will be readmitted to parks after exiting to designated areas. File Photo by Katherine Welles/Shutterstock/UPI

March 28 (UPI) -- Disney said Thursday it's banning all forms of smoking inside all of its theme parks, beginning May 1.

The new policy applies to Florida's Walt Disney World, its Disneyland theme parks, water parks, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex and the Downtown Disney District in California, the company wrote in a blog post.

Designated smoking areas, which have allowed restricted smoking inside, will be moved outside park entrances. The company said smoking will still be allowed at Disney Resort hotels.

The ban includes the use of electronic cigarettes, or "vaping."

A designated smoking area at Disneyland in Southern California has been removed for the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, which is expected to draw big crowds, including children.

"It's about time," said President Dennis Speigel of International Theme Park Service, a theme park development firm. "It's the happiest place on Earth ... Why should people be subjected to smoke at Disney?"

Disney visitors will be allowed to re-enter parks after leaving to smoke, Disney spokeswoman Erica Ettori told the Orlando Sentinel.