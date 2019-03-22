Roger Ailes, former chairman and CEO of Fox Television Stations, arrives at the 18th Annual Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame Awards Dinner in New York on October 21, 2008. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

Actress Naomi Watts attends the Fashion Awards in London on December 10, 2018. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

Actor Josh Charles has joined the cast of Showtime's "The Loudest Voice." File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

March 22 (UPI) -- The Good Wife alum Josh Charles has landed a role in The Loudest Voice, Showtime's limited series about Fox News founder Roger Ailes.

Charles will portray Casey Close, a sports agent and the husband of former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson, played by Naomi Watts.

Charles' other credits include Dead Poets Society, Wet Hot American Summer, Drunk History, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Inside Amy Schumer. He also recently starred with Armie Hammer in the Broadway play, Straight White Men.

Production on The Loudest Voice is underway in New York City.

The seven-part adaptation of Gabriel Sherman's non-fiction book, The Loudest Voice in the Room, stars Russell Crowe as Ailes; Sienna Miller as Ailes' wife Elizabeth; Seth MacFarlane as former Fox News PR chief Brian Lewis; Simon McBurney as News Corp leader Rupert Murdoch; Annabelle Wallis as former Fox News booker Laurie Luhn; and Aleska Palladino as Ailes' longtime assistant Judy Laterza.

"In today's politically charged media landscape, no figure looms larger, even after his passing, than Roger Ailes, who molded Fox News into a force that irrevocably changed the conversation about the highest levels of government," a press release said. "To understand the events that led to the rise of Donald Trump, one must understand Ailes."

Ailes left Fox News in July 2016 following sexual harassment allegations from Carlson and former Fox anchor Megyn Kelly. He died in May 2017 at the age of 77.

Carlson won a sexual harassment lawsuit against Fox News and Ailes in September 2016 that resulted in a $20 million settlement from the network.