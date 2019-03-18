Olivia Wilde (L) and Jason Sudeikis attend the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of "Colossal" on September 9, 2016. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Olivia Wilde (L) and Jason Sudeikis attend the Vanity Fair Oscar party on March 4. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Olivia Wilde (R) played barber for Jason Sudeikis on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 18 (UPI) -- Olivia Wilde and Ellen DeGeneres gave Jason Sudeikis a long-awaited haircut.

The 35-year-old actress and 61-year-old television personality cut off Sudeikis' long hair during Monday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Sudeikis, who has dated Wilde since 2011, explained he was growing his hair out for a movie that got delayed. DeGeneres brought out Wilde to help play barber for the 43-year-old actor.

Wilde said she had never cut hair and is "not good with the scissors," but helped DeGeneres prep for the haircut. Sudeikis had a particular style in mind for his new look.

"Human. Human man!" he said.

Wilde and DeGeneres transformed Sudeikis' shoulder-length hair into a shorter style above the ears. DeGeneres ended by carefully cutting the actor long bangs.

"You have to admit that's kind of cute," she said.

Wilde is parent to two children, 4-year-old son Otis and 2-year-old daughter Daisy, with Sudeikis. She praised the actor's parenting in an Instagram post on his 42nd birthday in 2017.

"I have approximately one billion pictures of this guy, my partner in life-crime, who was born on this day in 1975, but this one represents his latest chapter, the one in which he became a dad to a little woman, who will grow up thinking all men can dance, sink a jump shot, and tell great jokes," the star wrote.

Sudeikis will star in the new movie Booksmart, which Wilde directed. The film co-stars Kaitlyn Dever, Beanie Feldstein and Billie Lourd, and opens in theaters May 24.