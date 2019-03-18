Eva Marcille (L) married Michael Sterling during Sunday's episode of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 18 (UPI) -- Eva Marcille married Michael Sterling during Sunday's episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

The Bravo series showed footage from the 34-year-old model and television personality's lavish wedding to Sterling, which took place in Atlanta, Ga., in October.

Marcille and Sterling exchanged vows in front of their family and friends, including Marcille's co-stars NeNe Leakes, Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey, Porsha Williams, Shamari DeVoe, Tanya Sam and Marlo Hampton.

"I promise to love you unconditional, unrelenting, comforting and eternal," Sterling said. "I will be your husband, and I will love you from this breath to the last breath."

"I promise a forever love -- not a perfect love, but a forever love," Marcille vowed. "I look forward to enjoying my golden years with you. I love you now and forever."

Marcille and Sterling walked down the aisle after experiencing several challenges during wedding planning, including going $50,000 over budget.

"We messed up. I'll just say it," Marcille said during the after-show. "I was naive to think that if I set a number, that that was the exact number we were going to stay at ... Every little thing costs."

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star said her wedding surpassed her expectations despite the difficulties.

"My wedding was fabulous. My wedding was a thousand times better than anything I could have ever planned," she said.

Marcille shared a family photo from her nuptials Sunday on Instagram. The picture features Marcille, her 4-year-old daughter, Marley Rae, Sterling and their 5-month-old son, Michael, Jr.