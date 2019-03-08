'Killing Eve': Sandra Oh's obsession grows in Season 2 trailer

Sandra Oh attends the Golden Globe Awards on January 6. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jodie Comer attends the Golden Globe Awards on January 6. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sandra Oh plays Eve Polastri in the BBC America series "Killing Eve." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 8 (UPI) -- Killing Eve is giving fans a new glimpse of Sandra Oh in Season 2.

The BBC America series released a trailer Friday on International Women's Day featuring the 47-year-old actress as MI5 officer Eve Polastri.

Season 2 picks up 30 seconds after Eve's dramatic confrontation with Villanelle (Jodie Comer) in the Season 1 finale. The trailer shows Eve's boss Carolyn Martens (Fiona Shaw) task her with finding the missing assassin.

"Sometimes when you love someone, you will do crazy things," Villanelle says in a voiceover.

Eve, who stabbed Villanelle in the stomach at the end of Season 1, starts to lose her grip as her obsession with the assassin grows.

"It feels like I'm losing my mind, a little bit," she says in the clip.

Killing Eve is based on the Codename Villanelle novella series by Luke Jennings. The show co-stars Owen McDonnell, Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Sean Delaney, and will premiere its second season April 7.