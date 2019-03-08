Julianne Moore said screenwriter Nicole Holofcener let her go from "Can You Ever Forgive Me?" File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI | License Photo

March 8 (UPI) -- Julianne Moore says being fired from a film remains a "painful" experience.

The 58-year-old actress said on Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live that screenwriter Nicole Holofcencer let her go from the 2018 movie Can You Ever Forgive Me?, which ultimately starred Melissa McCarthy.

"I didn't leave that movie. I was fired. Nicole fired me," Moore told host Andy Cohen. "I think she didn't like what I was doing."

"We'd kind of just been rehearsing and doing pre-production and stuff, and I think that her idea of where the character was was different than where my idea of the character was, and so she fired me," she explained.

Moore said she hasn't seen Can You Ever Forgive Me?, which stars McCarthy as author Lee Marielle. Marielle, who died in 2014, attempted to revitalize her writing career by forging letters from late authors and playwrights.

"I haven't [seen it] yet 'cause it's still kind of painful," Moore said. "I love Melissa McCarthy. I worship her, I think she's fantastic -- so I'm sure she's great."

Can You Ever Forgive Me? was nominated for three Oscars, including Best Actress for McCarthy and Best Adapted Screenplay for Holofcener and Jeff Whitty. Moore told Cohen she's only been fired once before.

"The only other time I was fired was when I was working at a yogurt stand when I was 15. So yeah, it felt bad," she said.

Moore will star in a number of upcoming movies, including After the Wedding with Michelle Williams and a new film from Luca Guadagnino, who recently directed the Suspiria remake.