March 8 (UPI) -- Queer Eye helps empower women in a sneak peek of its Season 3 premiere.

The Netflix series released a new preview Thursday featuring Karamo Brown and Jody, a female prison guard who will appear on the show.

The sneak peek shows Brown bring Jody to a "circle of empowerment" of other women in the hopes of boosting her self-confidence. Jody explains she really "shut down" after her brother's death.

"I'm always giving to other people and I've stopped caring about myself," Jody tells the group. "I lost my little brother, when he was 21, in a car wreck. I didn't realize that had really shut me down."

"I constantly want to give and never receive. I've kind of put a wall up of ever receiving anything that's ever complimentary," she says.

Jody said it felt "so awesome" to be surrounded by a group of diverse and supportive women.

"It's, like, amazing to know that everybody's so different, but we're all strong women. That means so much to see," she says.

Queer Eye Season 3 premieres March 15 on Netflix. The show stars Brown, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Bobby Berk and Jonathan Van Ness.