March 8 (UPI) -- Meghan Markle is the new vice president of the Queen's Commonwealth Trust.

Kensington Palace confirmed on Twitter the 37-year-old duchess of Sussex was appointed to the organization Friday on International Women's Day.

"On #InternationalWomensDay The Duchess of Sussex has become Vice-President of The Queen's Commonwealth Trust," the palace wrote Friday.

"The @QueensComTrust, of which The Queen is Patron and The Duke of Sussex is President, exists to champion, fund and connect young leaders around the world #TeamQCT," the palace added.

The Queen's Commonwealth Trust confirmed the news in a post on its own account.

"We are delighted to announced that as of today The Duchess of Sussex will take on the role of Vice-President for The Queen's Commonwealth Trust. Please join us is welcoming Her Royal Highness to #TeamQCT," the organization wrote.

"In her role as Vice-President of QCT, The Duchess of Sussex will highlight our partnerships with young people across the Commonwealth, and in particular our work supporting women and girls. #InternationalWomensDay #TeamQCT," the trust added.

Markle joined Annie Lennox, Adwoa Aboah, Angie Murimirwa and former Australian prime minister Julia Gillard at a panel hosted by the trust Friday at King's College London. Markle voiced the need to stand up to injustice and inequality.

"If things are wrong and there is a lack of justice and an inequality, someone needs to say something -- and why can't it be you?" the duchess said, according to People.

In addition to the Queen's Commonwealth Trust, Markle took on four patronages in January. She is expecting her first child with husband Prince Harry, whom she married in May.