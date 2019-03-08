Demi Lovato buys herself flowers after reported split

Demi Lovato performs at the Y100 Jingle Ball concert on December 18, 2017. File Photo by Gary I. Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

March 8 (UPI) -- Demi Lovato bought herself a bouquet of roses in the wake of her reported split.

The 26-year-old singer and actress promoted self-love Thursday after reportedly calling it quits with her boyfriend, fashion designer Henry Levy, after a few months of dating.

Lovato shared a photo on Instagram Stories of her flowers. The bouquet was accompanied by a card reading, "You're beautiful You're loved And you're worthy of a happy and healthy life."

"Cause sometimes you gotta send yourself flowers... #selflove," she captioned the post.

E! News reported Lovato's split from Levy, the founder of the clothing company Enfants Riches Déprimé, Wednesday. Sources said Lovato is focused on her health and well-being following her stint in rehab in 2018.

"Demi and Henry decided to split because none of her family members approved of her getting into a relationship so quickly and wanted her to focus on herself and her health," an insider said.

"Demi felt distracted and overwhelmed, and wanted to take a breather and truly get healthy," the source said.

People confirmed Lovato and Levy have called it quits. The pair were first linked in November after they were spotted on a sushi date in Los Angeles.