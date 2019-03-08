Jess Weixler took to Instagram after welcoming a baby girl, Beatrice Danger, with husband Hamish Brocklebank. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 8 (UPI) -- The Good Wife alum Jess Weixler is a new mom.

The 37-year-old actress took to Instagram Thursday after welcoming a baby girl, Beatrice Danger, with husband Hamish Brocklebank.

Weixler introduced Beatrice in a photo at home. The picture shows the star holding the infant in bed as Brocklebank snoozes next to her.

"Welcome to the world Beatrice Danger Brocklebank. I mean..." she wrote, adding heart and rocket emojis.

Weixler had announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post in November. She celebrated at a safari-themed baby shower with actress Jessica Chastain and other friends in January.

"My friends... ugh my friends they threw me the most gorgeous/adorable baby shower. Epic cuteness, safari themed and all," the star said at the time.

Weixler and Brocklebank married in December 2015. Chastain, who was roommates with Weixler at The Juilliard School, was among the guests at the wedding.

"The stars aligned for these 2 wonderful people. I love this couple, especially @jessweixler," the actress wrote on Instagram. "You are the most beautiful friend. Im so proud of you."

Weixler played Robyn Burdine on The Good Wife, which ended in 2016 after a seven-season run on CBS. She portrays Sally McCullough on The Son and will star in It: Chapter Two.