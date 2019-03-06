Michael Sheen attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Passengers" on December 14, 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 6 (UPI) -- Good Omens is giving fans a first glimpse of David Tennant and Michael Sheen.

The Amazon series released a trailer Wednesday featuring Tennant as the demon Crowley and Sheen as the angel Aziraphale.

The preview shows Crowley and Aziraphale team up to prevent the coming of the antichrist (Sam Taylor Buck) and the impending End Times, or apocalypse.

"I am an angel. You are a demon. We're hereditary enemies," Aziraphale says.

"We have to work together," Crowley responds.

Anna Maxwell and Jon Hamm co-star as Beelzebub and the archangel Gabriel, respectively, with Mireille Enos, Lourdes Faberes, Yusuf Gatewood as Brian Cox as the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse.

Good Omens is based on the Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman novel of the same name. Gaiman had long planned to adapt the book with Pratchett, who died at age 66 in March 2015. Gaiman served as showrunner, writer and executive producer.

"Almost 30 years ago Terry Pratchett and I wrote the funniest novel we could about the end of the world," the author said in in January 2017. "Three decades later, it's going to make it to the screen ... I just wish Sir Terry was alive to see it."

Good Omens premieres May 31 on Amazon Prime.