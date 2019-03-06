'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil': Angelina Jolie sports wings in new poster

Angelina Jolie attends the British Academy Film Awards on February 18, 2018. File Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI | License Photo

March 6 (UPI) -- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil star Angelina Jolie sports wings in a new poster for the film.

The movie shared an atmospheric photo of the 43-year-old actress and a new October release date for the Disney sequel Wednesday.

The poster shows Jolie in costume as the title character, Maleficent, the fairy who cursed Princess Aurora (Elle Fanning) as an infant. The character sports her signature horns and new wings.

"Angelina Jolie returns in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. Coming to theaters October 18, 2019," Walt Disney Studios captioned the photo on Twitter.

Variety said Maleficent: Mistress of Evil was initially slated to open in theaters May 28, 2020. The film will now contend with the second weekends of The Adams Family and The Goldfinch instead of Fast & Furious 9 and The Spongebob Movie.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is directed by Kon-Tiki helmer Joachim Rønning. The movie co-stars Michelle Pfeiffer, Ed Skrein, Sam Riley, Harris Dickinson, Imelda Staunton and Juno Temple.

The original Maleficent opened in 2014 and earned over $758.5 million at the box office. The film is based on the story of Sleeping Beauty, which Disney previously adapted as a 1959 animated movie.