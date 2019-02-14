Benedict Cumberbatch lends Satan his voice in 'Good Omens'

Actor David Tennant arrives on the red carpet at the Netflix premiere of "Marvel's Jessica Jones" on November 17, 2015 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Actor Michael Sheen attends the premiere of "Passengers" in Los Angeles on December 14, 2016.

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch has joined the ensemble of Amazon's "Good Omens" series.

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- British actor Benedict Cumberbatch is to play the voice of Satan in Amazon's new fantasy series Good Omens.

"Glad the @GoodOmensPrime team is taking a chance casting up-and-comer Benedict Cumberbatch as the voice of Satan," the streaming service tweeted Wednesday.

Cumberbatch is known for his work in the TV series Sherlock and the films Avengers: Infinity War, Doctor Strange, August: Osage County, The Imitation Game and The Fifth Estate. He also has lent his distinctive voice to animated characters in The Hobbit and The Grinch.

All six episodes of Good Omens, starring David Tennant as the demon Crowley and Michael Sheen as the angel Aziraphale, are scheduled to begin streaming on May 31.

Based on the novel by Neil Gaiman and the late Terry Pratchett, the show will also feature Frances McDormand, Jon Hamm, Miranda Richardson, Nick Offerman and Derek Jacobi.