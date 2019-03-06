Kit Harington cried at 'Game of Thrones' finale: 'I was very shocked'

Kit Harington (R) and Emilia Clarke attend the Golden Globe Awards on January 7, 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Kit Harington plays Jon Snow on the HBO series "Game of Thrones." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 6 (UPI) -- Kit Harington says the Game of Thrones finale left him shocked and in tears.

The 32-year-old actor discussed his reaction to the HBO series' ending during Tuesday's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

"We had a table read, and I was the only person who hadn't read the episodes," Harington said. "I got to the table read and they used me as a litmus test ... and they got some pretty good reactions. It was all filmed."

"I was very shocked and surprised at certain events unfolding. And then I blubbed my eyes out. I cried," he shared.

Harington confirmed the Battle of Winterfell, where Jon and other characters face off with the White Walkers, will rival the Battle of Helm's Deep in The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers in scope.

"I think it might be the biggest battle on TV or film. I couldn't say for sure, but it's up there. [It took] 55 nights [to film]," the star said. "It's a night battle."

"We were shooting this in Belfast," he added. "It was serious. Yeah, it was a lot to ask. But I think it will definitely worth it."

Harington couldn't help but laugh as Colbert jokingly suggested various nonsensical endings, such as Jon Snow having a son and naming him Tony, making him Tony Stark, aka Iron Man.

"You got it!" the actor said.

Game of Thrones will return for an eighth and final season April 14. The series released a first trailer for the season Tuesday featuring Jon, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) and other characters.