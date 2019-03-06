March 6 (UPI) -- Tolkien is giving fans a new glimpse of Nicholas Hoult as J.R.R. Tolkien.

The movie released a new trailer Wednesday featuring Hoult as the Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings author.

The preview shows Tolkien's early romance with his wife, Edith Bratt (Lily Collins). Bratt asks Tolkien to tell her a story after he shares how he's been fascinated with language and writing stories since childhood.

"It's about journeys. The journeys we take to prove ourselves," the writer says. "It's about adventures. It's about magic beyond anything anyone has ever felt before. What it means to love. To be loved."

The trailer also shows Tolkien form a fellowship with his classmates at day school, many of whom would also serve in World War One.

"We should form a club. A brotherhood," the boys say. "We change the world through the power of art."

Tolkien was written by David Gleeson and Stephen Beresford and directed by Dome Karukoski. The movie, which explores Tolkien's early life, opens in theaters May 10.

Tolkien was best known for The Hobbit, published in 1937, and the Lord of the Rings trilogy of books, which debuted in the 1950s. The author died at age 81 in September 1973.