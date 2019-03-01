Rapper T-Pain wins 'Masked Singer' on Fox

Singer Donny Osmond attends the premiere of "Jason Bourne" in Las Vegas on July 18, 2016. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

March 1 (UPI) -- Rapper T-Pain was crowned the winner of Fox's competition series The Masked Singer.

The musician wore a monster costume throughout the first, 10-episode season of the show, which Nick Cannon hosted.

The judges were Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger.

"That was the most humbling thing I've ever been through," T-Pain said as he held his trophy during Wednesday's finale.

"I chose the monster costume myself. It just spoke to me. It said, 'That's you in one-eye form.' I really thought I was going to be out in the first episode because everyone tells me I have such a recognizable voice. I was definitely wrong about that."

T-Pain beat out his fellow disguised finalists Donny Osmond -- dressed head to toe as a peacock -- and Gladys Knight -- concealed in bee regalia -- for the honor.

Previously eliminated, costumed contestants included Joey Fatone, Rumer Willis, La Toya Jackson, Ricki Lake, Tori Spelling, Margaret Cho, Terry Bradshaw, Tommy Chong and Antonio Brown.