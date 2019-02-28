Julia Roberts in talks for new Amazon limited series

Julia Roberts attends the New York premiere of "Ben is Back" on December 3, 2018. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Julia Roberts (R) and Rami Malek attend the Golden Globe Awards on January 6. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Julia Roberts will reportedly star in an adaptation of the Jo Piazza novel "Charlotte Walsh Likes to Win." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Julia Roberts is reportedly in talks for a new limited series at Amazon.

Variety reported the 51-year-old actress may star in and executive produce an adaptation of the Jo Piazza novel Charlotte Walsh Likes to Win.

Charlotte Walsh Likes to Win centers on Charlotte, a fictional former Silicon Valley executive who runs for senator. The story follows the character as she returns to her Pennsylvania hometown to run for office.

Deadline said Brothers & Sisters and The Slap creator Jon Robin Baitz will adapt the book. He will also executive produce with Roberts, Lisa Gillan, Laura Lewis, Paul Lee and Mark Roybal.

Roberts previously teamed with Amazon on the series Homecoming. She starred in Season 1 and will continue to serve as an executive producer on the show's second season.