Michael Cera arrives on the red carpet at the "Molly's Game" premiere on December 13, 2017. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jason Bateman (L) and Amanda Anka attend the 71st annual Directors Guild of America Awards on February 2. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Tony Hale stars in the new trailer for "Arrested Development Season 5 - Part 2 alongside Jason Bateman and Michael Cera. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Netflix has released a new trailer for Arrested Development Season 5 - Part 2 which is set to arrive on March 15.

The clip, released on Thursday, features Buster (Tony Hale) going on trial for the murder of Lucille 2, previously portrayed by Liza Minnelli.

Buster is back into custody after he escaped from prison during Season 5 Part 1, which arrived on Netflix in May.

Michael (Jason Bateman) and his son George-Michael (Michael Cera), meanwhile, deal with George-Michael's fake software, Faceblock, which has turned into a big business venture despite not existing.

Gob (Will Arnett), Lucille (Jessica Walter), George (Jeffrey Tambor), Tobias (David Cross) and Maeby (Alia Shawkat) also make appearances in the trailer.

Netflix recently released a new poster for the upcoming episodes that featured the entire Bluth family together including Lindsay (Portia de Rossi). "One murder. No masterminds," it read.