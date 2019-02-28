Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Netflix has released a new trailer for Arrested Development Season 5 - Part 2 which is set to arrive on March 15.
The clip, released on Thursday, features Buster (Tony Hale) going on trial for the murder of Lucille 2, previously portrayed by Liza Minnelli.
Buster is back into custody after he escaped from prison during Season 5 Part 1, which arrived on Netflix in May.
Michael (Jason Bateman) and his son George-Michael (Michael Cera), meanwhile, deal with George-Michael's fake software, Faceblock, which has turned into a big business venture despite not existing.
Gob (Will Arnett), Lucille (Jessica Walter), George (Jeffrey Tambor), Tobias (David Cross) and Maeby (Alia Shawkat) also make appearances in the trailer.
Netflix recently released a new poster for the upcoming episodes that featured the entire Bluth family together including Lindsay (Portia de Rossi). "One murder. No masterminds," it read.