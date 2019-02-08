Kit Harington (R), pictured with Emilia Clarke, shared his feelings about "Game of Thrones" ending on "Today." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Game of Thrones star Kit Harington says he will always love the HBO series.

The 32-year-old actor shared his feelings about the show's impending end during an interview on Friday's episode of Today.

Harington, who plays Jon Snow on the popular fantasy drama, told correspondent Keir Simmons he doesn't get tired of talking about the series.

"I think it'll be a relief once it's done, and then it will always be something I'm proud to talk about. It'll always be something I love," the star said.

"As much as there is a thing of, like, 'Right, I want to go on and do other stuff and leave that behind now,' you have to know it's the thing that sort of gave [me] the opportunities," he explained. "So no, I never really get that tired of talking about it."

Harington remarked on his casting as broody characters, including Jon on Game of Thrones and Eret in the How to Train Your Dragon movies.

"Way, way back I read this part for Game of Thrones and it said how [Jon] is a quiet, sort of brooding, grumpy young man. I thought, 'Okay. Well, I can probably try and do that,'" the actor recalled.

"That's the character you become sort of attached to, so you find it hard to break out of some of what you brought to that," he explained. "But that's what I'm loving about [True West] -- I'm in a play where I'm not playing a broody, quiet young man."

Game of Thrones will return for an eighth and final season April 14. Harington said in an interview last week he told his wife, former co-star Rose Leslie, how the show ends.