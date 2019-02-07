"Game of Thrones" star Peter Dinklage appears backstage during the 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards on September 17. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

"Game of Thrones" star Lena Headey attends the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 7. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Emilia Clarke (L) and Kit Harington who portray Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow on "Game of Thrones," appear as their characters in new images for Season 8. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- HBO has released a number of new images for its upcoming eighth and final season of Game of Thrones that feature characters such as Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen.

The heroic pair, portrayed by Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke respectively, are the only characters pictured standing together after Jon Snow and Daenerys joined forces and became closer in Season 7.

Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), Jamie Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie) Samwell Tarly (John Bradley), Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright), Lord Varys (Conleth Hill) and Davos Seaworth (Liam Cunningham) are also featured in the images.

The villainous Cersei received two images, with the Queen looking lonely while standing alone inside her castle at King's Landing. Tyrion, meanwhile, looks concerned while standing on the grounds of what appears to be Winterfell.

Game of Thrones Season 8 is set to premiere on HBO on April 14.

Co-executive producer Bryan Cogman said in November that Game of Thrones will have a haunting and bittersweet final season.