Feb. 7 (UPI) -- HBO has released a number of new images for its upcoming eighth and final season of Game of Thrones that feature characters such as Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen.
The heroic pair, portrayed by Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke respectively, are the only characters pictured standing together after Jon Snow and Daenerys joined forces and became closer in Season 7.
Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), Jamie Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie) Samwell Tarly (John Bradley), Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright), Lord Varys (Conleth Hill) and Davos Seaworth (Liam Cunningham) are also featured in the images.
The villainous Cersei received two images, with the Queen looking lonely while standing alone inside her castle at King's Landing. Tyrion, meanwhile, looks concerned while standing on the grounds of what appears to be Winterfell.
The Final Season.— Game Of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) February 6, 2019
New Season 8 photos are here: https://t.co/8AfmeoVzdj #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/QFsHap8UPY
Game of Thrones Season 8 is set to premiere on HBO on April 14.
The Final Season. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/ICGuQvQDvp— Game Of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) February 6, 2019
Co-executive producer Bryan Cogman said in November that Game of Thrones will have a haunting and bittersweet final season.
Hand of the Queen. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/a3JHjcQm3V— Game Of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) February 6, 2019