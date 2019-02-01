Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Game of Thrones star Kit Harington says he told wife and former co-star Rose Leslie how the HBO series ends.

The 32-year-old British actor said on Friday's episode of the KISS Breakfast show that Leslie didn't speak to him for days after he spoiled the show's finale.

"I told my wife last year how it ended, and she wouldn't talk to me for about three days," he told hosts Tom Green and Daisy Maskell. "And she'd asked!"

Harington, who plays Jon Snow on Game of Thrones, said he's "satisfied" with how the series ends -- for now.

"I can't really answer whether I'm happy or not. I don't think it's about happy or sad, really," the star said. "I'm satisfied with what they did, but I don't know whether I'll be really satisfied until I see it."

"It's quite nice walking around, which will only happen for a few months before everyone's seen it, knowing," he added. "I know and no one else does. I know how it wraps up. I think it's gonna be groundbreaking."

Harington also used emojis to hint about the show's final season. He responded with a duck emoji when asked if Jon and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) will have a baby, and used a tooth emoji to answer if Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) is actually a Targaryen.

"Think of that what you will," the actor said.

#KitHarrington uses emojis to drop hints about the #GameOfThrones final season! 😲😉



LISTEN to the new #KISSBreakfast show with Tom & Daisy HERE ▶️👉 https://t.co/LK39zOW8t6 pic.twitter.com/hxwbDASph1 — KISS FM UK (@KissFMUK) February 1, 2019

Harington and Leslie married in June after meeting on the set of Game of Thrones. Leslie portrayed Ygritte, a wilding and love interest to Jon, in Seasons 2 through 4 of Game of Thrones.

Game of Thrones will return for an eighth and final season April 14. Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark, told Sky News in an interview published last week that she is "really proud" of the final season.