Kaitlyn Bristowe showed PDA with Jason Tartick during a date night Sunday. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick cozied up during a date night in Colorado.

The 33-year-old television personality and 30-year-old reality star showed PDA during a Denver Nuggets game and dinner Sunday.

Bristowe shared a photo on Instagram Stories of herself with Tartick at the Pepsi Center in Denver. Bristowe shows a smile for the camera as she leans into Tartick.

"@jason_tartick," she wrote, tagging Tartick in the picture.

Bristowe followed up by posting a snapshot of Tartick kissing her on the head.

"Gottem Sniped," the caption reads.

Bristowe and Tartick had their first date Friday, according to Entertainment Tonight. The pair enjoyed dinner and a night of dancing with friends.

"She's a down-to-earth, beautiful women who has a great sense of humor," Tartick previously told ET. "She seems very strong and knows what she wants and empowers women."

Bristowe and Tartick stepped out again Saturday, according to Us Weekly. The pair had drinks with former Bachelorette contestant Blake Horstmann.

Bristowe competed for Chris Soules' affections on The Bachelor before starring in The Bachelorette Season 11. Tartick was a contestant in Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette.