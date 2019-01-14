Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Bachelorette alum Desiree Hartsock is a mom of two.

The 32-year-old television personality took to Instagram Sunday after welcoming a second son, Zander Cruz, with husband Chris Siegfried on Saturday.

Hartsock shared a first photo of her baby boy with fans. The picture shows the infant sleeping while swaddled in a printed blanket.

"We welcomed into the world our baby boy, Zander Cruz Siegfried, yesterday morning 1/12 at 8:30 am," Hartsock captioned the post. "He is every bit as sweet and snuggly as he looks."

"Can't wait to share more but for now baby and I are getting some much needed rest as we spend time with family and are both doing great! #happybirthday #zandercruz #babybrother #Godisgood #newborn," she added.

Siegfried posted the same picture on his own account.

"Everyone is doing well and we could not be more exhausted, I mean excited! #bachelorbabies #SiegfriedPartyFor4," he wrote.

Hartsock and Siegfried are also parents to 2-year-old son Asher Wrigley. The couple announced Hartsock's pregnancy in July and told fans the next month they were expecting another son.

"We are beyond excited to have another baby boy join our family! Can't even believe we're already half way there to meeting him. Our hearts are so full right now," Hartsock said on Instagram.

Hartsock competed for Sean Lowe's affections on The Bachelor before starring in The Bachelorette Season 9, where she met Siegfried. The couple got engaged during the season finale and married in January 2015.