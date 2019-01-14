Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Love Island alum Jessica Hayes is pregnant with her first child.

The 25-year-old British television personality said in an Instagram post Sunday that she's "so grateful and excited" to be having a baby with fiancé Dan Lawry.

Hayes shared a photo of herself kissing Lawry with balloons reading "Blessed," "Bump Ahead" and "Oh baby" in the background. The star is due to give birth in July.

"Baby Lawry arriving 9th July 2019," Hayes captioned the post. "It definetly was a surprise and wow what a blessing this is, I cannot wait to meet this special little human, you are going to be so loved!"

"Feeling so grateful and excited to start this new journey and fall in love forever .. We already love you so much," she gushed, adding a baby and heart emoji. "Thank you @jandjeventplanning for helping us capture this moment and making it perfect."

Hayes and Lawry went public with their relationship in March and announced their engagement in August.

"He's only gone and put a ring on it," Hayes said on Instagram. "My best friend has made me his fiancé in the best way ever."

"After knowing each other a long time the fact we finally made our way back to each other, I know everything was meant to be and I'm the happiest girl on earth right now," she aded. "I can't wait to be Mrs Lawry."

Hayes won Love Island Season 1 with Max Morley in 2015, but split from her co-star shortly after the show ended. The ITV2 series follows a group of contestants as they couple up at an island villa.