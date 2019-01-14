Jill Zarin honors Bobby one year after his death: 'Always in our hearts'

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Jill Zarin is honoring Bobby Zarin one year after his death from cancer.

The 55-year-old television personality paid tribute to Bobby in an Instagram post Sunday on the first anniversary of his death.

Zarin shared a slideshow of never-before-seen photos and videos, including a clip of a conversation with Bobby at the beach.

"Today is the anniversary of Bobby's passing on January 13th 2018. It is hard to imagine a life without him but he wanted me to move on... find love again and that 'life is for the living,'" Zarin captioned the post.

"We all remember the incredible man, father, brother, friend and husband he was. Bobby Zarin will never be forgotten. @allyshapiro and I miss him everyday but he is always in our hearts," she said. "I love you Bobby."

The Real Housewives of New York star is parent to 26-year-old daughter Ally with ex-husband Steven Shapiro. Ally remembered Bobby, her late stepfather, in a sweet post on her own account.

"1 year without you has felt so long yet so short. But I know you're with ginger in some chic hotel room, wearing a robe and slippers, having your shot of orange juice and watching Law and Order or the Honeymooners," she wrote. "You would have loved Mrs Maisel, but I'm sure they get Amazon prime up there."

Bobby died at age 71 in January 2018 following a long battle with cancer. Zarin honored Bobby, her husband of 18 years, in a post in February on what would have been his 72nd birthday.

"He was beyond generous," she said on Instagram. "Thank you for being the most incredible husband but more importantly my best friend."