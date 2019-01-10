A post shared by Kim Delaney (@kimdelaney4reel) on Nov 7, 2018 at 4:14pm PST

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Original NYPD Blue stars Kim Delaney and Bill Brochtrup have joined the show's revival.

Variety confirmed the 57-year-old actress and 55-year-old actor will return as Diane Russell and John Irvin in the new ABC pilot.

TVLine said Delaney and Brochtrup will reprise the roles as series regulars. Production on the pilot is slated to begin in February.

Delaney joined NYPD Blue in Season 2 and spent the next six seasons as a series regular. She has since starred as Claudia Joy Holden on the Lifetime series Army Wives.

"#dianerussell is back! #soexcited #nypdblue @abcnetwork #letsgo," the actress wrote on Instagram.

Brochtrup also made his debut in Season 2, and served as a series regular in Seasons 6 through 12. He is also known for playing Hal on the Showtime series Shameless and Dr. Joe Bowman on the TNT drama Major Crimes.

"Very excited to return to the 16th Precenct! #NYPDBLUE," he tweeted Wednesday.

NYPD Blue initially had a 12-season run on ABC from 1993 to 2005. The revival focuses on Theo Sipowicz, the son of Andy Sipowicz (Dennis Franz).