Lindsay Lohan voices love for Kim Kardashian after feud

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Lindsay Lohan has nothing but love for Kim Kardashian following their online feud in 2018.

The 32-year-old actress and television personality discussed her drama with Kardashian during a game of Plead the Fifth on Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Lohan clashed with Kardashian on Instagram in January 2018 after saying she was "confused" by Kardashian's braided hairstyle. Kardashian responded by mocking Lohan's vaguely European accent in a viral 2016 interview.

"@lindsaylohan you know what's confusing.....your sudden foreign accent," the reality star wrote.

Lohan told host Andy Cohen she was genuinely confused by Kardashian's hairstyle. Many called out Kardashian for cultural appropriation after she posted a photo of herself with the braids.

"I love Kim," Lohan said. "I just was confused about the braids because she just had a baby. I don't know. We're friends, yeah, with all the family."

Lohan denied hooking up with Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor during an earlier question in Plead the Fifth.

"I've never even met him! I've never met him. Really. Maybe he met Annie or Hallie," she joked, referencing her Parent Trap characters.

Lohan stars on the new MTV series Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club, which follows the actress as she manages a club in Mykonos, Greece. She said during the after-show Tuesday that Oprah Winfrey helped turn her life around following her jail time.