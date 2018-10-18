Dennis Franz (R), pictured with Jimmy Smits, won't return as Andy Sipowicz in the "NYPD Blue" reboot. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- NYPD Blue is getting a TV sequel at ABC.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the network gave a pilot production commitment to a reboot of the police procedural.

The new series will center on Theo, the son of Andy Sipowicz (Dennis Franz), as he works to earn his detective shield and investigates his father's murder. Andy was alive as of the series finale.

Matt Olmstead and Nick Wootton, who worked on the original show, will pen the script and executive produce with Dayna Bochco and Jesse Bochco, the widow and son of late series creator Steven Bochco.

The original NYPD Blue had a 12-season run from 1993 to 2005. Deadline said ABC plans to bring back several original cast members, although Franz won't reprise Andy.

"I did receive a call, and I'm flattered but not interested," the actor told Deadline.

"NYPD Blue was a high point in my life and career, and I think of it so fondly. I wish them all well and much success," he said.

Austin Majors played a young Theo in Seasons 6-12 of NYPD Blue. The character is the son of Sipowicz and assistant district attorney Sylvia Costas (Sharon Lawrence), who died in Season 6.