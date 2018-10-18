Kristen Bell attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Like Father" on July 31. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Kristen Bell says she questions the message Snow White sends to her daughters.

The 38-year-old actress expressed concern about the classic fairy tale and Disney storyline in a new interview with Parents magazine.

"Every time we close Snow White I look at my girls and ask, 'Don't you think it's weird that Snow White didn't ask the old witch why she need to eat the apple? Or where she got that apple?'" Bell shared.

"I say, 'I would never take food from a stranger, would you?' And my kids are like, 'No!' And I'm like, 'Okay, I'm doing something right,'" she said.

Bell is parent to 5-year-old Lincoln and 3-year-old Delta with her husband, actor Dax Shepard. She said Snow White also raises questions about consent, as the story ends with a prince awakening Snow White with a kiss.

"Don't you think it's weird that the prince kisses Snow White without her permission?" Bell said she's asked her daughters. "Because you can not kiss someone if they're sleeping!"

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is based on the Brothers Grimm fairytale, which was adapted as an animated Disney movie in 1937. Keira Knightley shared similar concerns about the Disney films Cinderella and The Little Mermaid in an interview this week.

"Cinderella is banned because she waits around for a rich guy to rescue her," the actress, who is parent to 3-year-old daughter Edie with James Righton, explained Tuesday on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"I really like the film, but Little Mermaid," she added. "The songs are great, but do not give up your voice for a man."

Bell voiced Princess Anna in the Disney movie Frozen, while Knightley will star as The Sugar Plum Fairy in the Disney film The Nutcracker and the Four Realms.