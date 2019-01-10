Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lopez says her daughter, Emme Muniz, is a "natural" when it comes to performing.

The 49-year-old singer and actress discussed daughter Emme's future in show business in an interview with Harper's Bazaar after working with the 10-year-old on her "Limitless" music video.

"It was the most beautiful experience on set I've ever had in my life," Lopez said of the video. "I was terrified to have her do it because I don't want to push her. But it turned into a really great bonding experience for both of us."

"I don't know if she'll follow in my footsteps, but she definitely has the genes," she told the magazine. "She's a natural. Some people, you put them out there and you can just tell. She's a little me."

Lopez is parent to twins, Emme and son Max, with her ex-husband, singer Marc Anthony. She credited motherhood with much of her personal growth, saying her kids have pushed her to excel in all aspects of her life.

"Once I had kids, I realized I that I had to be better and do better. Not just for them but for myself," the star said.

"There's something about being responsible for another human being that makes you go, 'Okay, what am I doing for myself? How can I take care of someone if I can't even take care of myself?'" she explained. "I started examining myself from all angles."

Lopez released her "Limitless" video featuring Emme in December. The project also marked Lopez's first music video as a director.

"She was so amazing and I was so proud," Lopez said of Emme on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in December. "I forgot that I was directing my first video. It was all about her."

"When you see the video, it's so empowering -- just to see her and for women," she added. "It talks about having second acts, it's a beautiful message as well, and great to share with her, doing that. We really bonded."

Lopez shared a video on Instagram in December of Emme performing with Alex Rodriguez's daughters, 10-year-old Ella and 14-year-old Natasha. Lopez and Rodriguez have been dating since March 2017.