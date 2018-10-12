Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Showtime said it has ordered a second season of Kidding, its comedy featuring Jim Carrey as the star of a children's television program who is trying to cope with a stressful personal life.
"Kidding has established itself as one of the most endearing and inventive shows on television," Gary Levine, president of programming for Showtime Networks Inc., said in a statement. "I feel like I have been watching Mr. Pickles my whole life, and I look forward to being entranced by his unique blend of hilarity and heartbreak in Season 2."
Season 1 is to wrap up Nov. 11 on the cable network.
Created by Dave Holstein, the show co-stars Frank Langella, Catherine Keener, Judy Greer, Cole Allen and Juliet Morris.
"Thank you for watching our show! See you next year!!!" Holstein tweeted.
Friends, the little 🎶 inside your ❤️ can keep on playing because #Kidding will return for season 2! ✨🤗 #Showtime pic.twitter.com/Q7uoBeEyPH— Kidding (@SHOKidding) October 10, 2018