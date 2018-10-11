Josh Radnor to guest star on 'Grey's Anatomy'

"Grey's Anatomy" star Ellen Pompeo attends the Women In Film 2018 Crystal + Lucy Awards on June 13. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

"How I Met Your Mother" alum Josh Radnor will guest star on "Grey's Anatomy." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- How I Met Your Mother alum Josh Radnor is set to guest star on ABC's Grey's Anatomy starting with Thursday's episode.

Radnor, best known for portraying main character Ted on How I Met Your Mother, will be seen on the episode going on a blind date with Ellen Pompeo's Meredith Grey, reported People magazine.

It is unknown how many episodes Radnor will appear in and if he will be set up as a love interest for Grey.

Radnor was last seen on NBC's musical theater drama Rise before it was canceled after one season.

Season 15 of Grey's Anatomy will further explore Grey's love life and how she enters into the dating world.

"Meredith didn't really date originally," showrunner Krista Vernoff said while speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about Grey's previous love interests on the show, which has included Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey).

"Now, she's really single, she's past the intense, initial grief," Vernoff continued. "She's agreeing with Cece [Caroline Clay], the matchmaker, that there is no cap on happiness. That she can be happy with her career and her kids, but having someone to share it all with might be really nice. And that means putting herself out there in a whole new way. Actually seeking love. That's brand-new."

Thursday's episode of Grey's Anatomy will also be a two-hour crossover event with Station 19.