Henry Winkler, Rachel Brosnahan, Jeff Daniels win Emmys

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Marvelous Mrs. Maisel standout Rachel Brosnahan, Barry co-stars Henry Winkler and Bill Hader, and Godless actor Jeff Daniels all scored Emmy Awards early in Monday night's ceremony.
Brosnahan won for Best Actress in a Comedy, while Winkler and Hader were recognized as Best Supporting Actor and Best Actor in a Comedy respectively.
Marvelous mastermind Amy Sherman-Palladino took the prizes for Best Directing and Best Writing in a Comedy, and co-star Alex Borstein was voted Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy.
The winner for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series is @RachelBros for @MaiselTV! #Emmys #Emmys70 pic.twitter.com/JUKhhBR40a— Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 18, 2018
Daniels received the trophy for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie and his co-star Merritt Weaver was named Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie.
Among the evening's other winners were The Assassination of Gianni Versace collaborators Darren Criss and Ryan Murphy, who are going home with the trophies for Best Actor and Best Director of a Limited Series or Movie.
Regina King earned the honor for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for Seven Seconds.
Saturday Night Live stars Michael Che and Colin Jost are hosting the event at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. It is airing live on NBC.