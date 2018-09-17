Adam Driver to host Season 44 premiere of 'SNL;' Kanye West to perform

Kanye West walks through the lobby of Trump Tower in New York City on December 13, 2016. Pool Photo by John Taggart/UPI | License Photo

Adam Driver is to host "SNL" on Sept. 29. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- BlacKkKlansman and Star Wars: The Last Jedi actor Adam Driver is to host the Season 44 premiere of Saturday Night Live, NBC announced Monday.

The musical guest for the Sept. 29 edition of the sketch-comedy show will be Kanye West, the rapper whose latest album, ye, was No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in June.

This is Driver's second time hosting SNL and West's seventh appearance on the series.

SNL goes into Monday night's Emmy Awards ceremony with 21 nominations. Its stars Michael Che and Colin Jost are set to host.