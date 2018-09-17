Emmys: Michael Che, Colin Jost roast diversity, #MeToo, 'Roseanne'

Actress Scarlett Johansson (L) and host Colin Jost arrive on the red carpet. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo
Comedians Jost (L) and Michael Che walk the red carpet. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo
Dakota Fanning of "The Alienist." Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo
Actors Maria Dolores Dieguez (L) and Joseph Fiennes walk the red carpet. Fiennes was nominated for Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his work in "The Handmaid’s Tale." Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo
Actors Kate McKinnon (L) and Aidy Bryant were both nominated for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for their work on "Saturday Night Live." Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo
Comedian Marc Maron of "GLOW." Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo
Darren Criss was nominated for Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his work in "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story." Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo
TV personalities Hoda Kotb (L) and Savannah Guthrie of "Today." Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo
Yvonne Orji of "Insecure." Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo
Sydney Sweeney of "Sharp Objects." Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo
Luke Kirby of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo
Kevin Pollak of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo
Caroline Aaron of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo
Paula Newsome of "Barry." Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo
Amanda Brugel of "The Handmaid's Tale." Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo
Noah Schnapp of "Stranger Things." Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo
TV Producer Annabel Jones (L) and Charlie Brooker walk the red carpet. Brooker was nominated for Outstanding Writing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special for "Black Mirror." Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo
Choreographer Chloe Arnold was nominated for Outstanding Choreography for her work on "The Late Late Show With James Corden." Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo
O-T Fagbenle of "The Handmaid's Tale." Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo
Kayli Carter of "Godless." Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo
Carol Kane of "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt." Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo
Comedian Matt Iseman of "American Ninja Warrior." Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo
Justin Hartley (L) of "This is Us" and Chrishell Hartley of "All My Children." Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo
Kristen Bell of "The Good Place." Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo
Tatiana Maslany (L) and Kristian Bruun of "Orphan Black" walk the red carpet. Maslany was nominated for Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her work in "Orphan Black" Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo
Andy Samberg of "Brooklyn Nine‑Nine." Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo
Regina King was nominated for Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her work in "Seven Seconds." Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo
Adina Porter was nominated for Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her work in "American Horror Story: Cult." Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo
Kristine Leahy of "American Ninja Warrior." Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo
Producer Emily Heller. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo
Comedian Jeff Dye. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo
Michael Rubens was nominated for Writing for a Variety Special for his work on "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee." Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo
Logan Shroyer of "This is Us." Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo
Hannah Zeile of "This is Us." Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo
Holly Taylor of "The Americans." Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo
Parker Bates of "This is Us." Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo
Sterling K. Brown (L) and Ryan Michelle Bathe. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo
Angela Sarafyan of "Westworld." Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo
Comedian Ashley Nicole was nominated for Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series for her work on "Full Frontal With Samantha Bee." Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo
Amy Hoggart of "Full Frontal With Samantha Bee." Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo
Nina Kiri of "The Handmaid's Tale." Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo
Britney Young of "GLOW." Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo
Deon Cole of "black-ish." Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo
Gaten Matarazzo of "Stranger Things." Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo
Michaela McManus of "The Magicians." Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo
TV personality Trevor Noah was nominated for Variety Talk Series, Outstanding Short Form Variety Series and Outstanding Interactive Program for on "Variety Talk Series." Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo
Q'orianka Kilcher of "The Alienist." Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo
Madeline Brewer of "The Handmaid's Tale." Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo
Jenifer Lewis of "black-ish." Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo
TV personality Mario Lopez. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo
Tom Rob Smith was nominated for Outstanding Writing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special for "The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story." Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo
TV personality Louise Roe. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo
TV personality Zuri Hall of E! News. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo
Television personality Kit Hoover of "Access Hollywood." Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo