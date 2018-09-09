New episodes of 'Trading Spaces' to air in 2019

Paige Davis is at work on Season 10 of "Trading Spaces." File Photo by Marino-Cantrell/UPI | License Photo

Ty Pennington is at work on Season 10 of "Trading Spaces." File Photo by Mike Gentry/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- TLC has announced production is underway on the 2019 season of its home makeover show Trading Spaces.

The series will once again feature Paige Davis as host. Also returning for the fresh episodes are designers and carpenters Brett Tutor, Carter Oosterhouse, Doug Wilson, Frank Bielec, Genevieve Gorder, Hildi Santo Tomas, Joanie Sprague, John Gidding, Kahi Lee, Laurie Smith, Sabrina Soto, Ty Pennington and Vern Yip.

"Trading Spaces was the first home makeover series of its kind and launched a generation of shows to follow in the television home design genre," a press release from the cable network said. "Two sets of neighbors trade rooms for two days and, with the help of a designer and carpenter, make over a room with a budget of $2,000."

The show initially ran 2000-08, and returned for a ninth season this year.