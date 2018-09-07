Actor Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin arrive for the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 17, 2017. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Actor Kit Harington arrives for the 21st annual SAG Awards in Los Angeles on January 25, 2015. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Rachel Brosnahan arrives on the red carpet at the 72nd Annual Tony Awards on June 10 in New York City. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

Millie Bobby Brown is scheduled to present an award at the Emmys on Sept. 17. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Alec Baldwin, Rachel Brosnahan, Millie Bobby Brown and Kit Harington are to be presenters at the Emmy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles on Sept. 17.

Other celebrities confirmed to take part in the gala -- which will air live on NBC -- are Michael Douglas, Tina Fey, Taraji P. Henson, Tracy Morgan, Kate McKinnon, Bob Odenkirk, Sandra Oh and Constance Wu.

The show honoring excellence in television will be hosted by Saturday Night Live stars Michael Che and Colin Jost.

Harington's Game of Thrones leads the field with 22 nominations. Saturday Night Live and Westworld are up for 21 prizes apiece, and The Handmaid's Tale is nominated for 20.