Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Alec Baldwin, Rachel Brosnahan, Millie Bobby Brown and Kit Harington are to be presenters at the Emmy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles on Sept. 17.
Other celebrities confirmed to take part in the gala -- which will air live on NBC -- are Michael Douglas, Tina Fey, Taraji P. Henson, Tracy Morgan, Kate McKinnon, Bob Odenkirk, Sandra Oh and Constance Wu.
The show honoring excellence in television will be hosted by Saturday Night Live stars Michael Che and Colin Jost.
Harington's Game of Thrones leads the field with 22 nominations. Saturday Night Live and Westworld are up for 21 prizes apiece, and The Handmaid's Tale is nominated for 20.
Just announced! Our first round of #Emmys presenters, @AlecBaldwin, @RachelBros, @Milliestopshate, Michael Douglas, Tina Fey, Kit Harington, @TherealTaraji, @RealTracyMorgan, Kate McKinnon, @mrbobodenkirk, @IamSandraOh, & @ConstanceWu! Watch LIVE 9/17 @ 8 ET/5 PT ON @nbc#Emmys70 pic.twitter.com/NBOhiuCaW2— Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 6, 2018