Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Tiffany Haddish has won an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy for her appearance on Saturday Night Live.

Atlanta actor Katt Williams was the winner of the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy honor at Saturday's Creative Arts ceremony in Los Angeles.

Ron Cephas took home the prize for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama for his work on This is Us and Samira Wiley received the Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama statuette for her performance in The Handmaid's Tale.

USS Callister, an episode of Black Mirror, won for Outstanding Television Movie, Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited Series, Movie or Special and Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited Series or Movie.

Game of Thrones was also a big winner, earning the accolades for Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score), Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama, Limited Series or Movie, Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes, Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More), Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama (One Hour), Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup for a Series, Limited Series, Movie or Special and Outstanding Special Visual Effects.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story scored the Emmys for Outstanding Casting for a Limited Series, Movie or Special, Outstanding Makeup for a Limited Series or Movie (Non-Prosthetic), Outstanding Hairstyling for a Limited Series or Movie and Outstanding Contemporary Costumes.

Westworld was honored for Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media Within a Scripted Program, Outstanding Makeup for a Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic) and Outstanding Hairstyling for a Single-Camera Series.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel won for Outstanding Casting for a Comedy, Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy and Outstanding Music Supervision.

The Handmaid's Tale won for Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More) and Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama.

Atlanta collected the trophies for Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama (Half-Hour) and Animation and Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour).

More Emmys will be handed out during a second Creative Arts gala on Sunday. An edited program showing the presentation of awards during the two events is to air on FXX Sept. 15.