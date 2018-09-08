New teaser for first female-led 'Doctor Who' features shattered glass ceiling

A new teaser suggests, "It's about time," a woman play the lead character in "Doctor Who" as actress Jodie Whittaker is seen standing beneath a shattering glass ceiling. File Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- A new teaser for the upcoming season of Doctor Who shows Jodie Whittaker as the titular time traveler standing below a glass ceiling, which shatters all around her.

"Whoops," said the 13th Doctor and first female incarnation of the character.

The words, "It's about time," then scroll across the screen.

The show is to kick off its next season on the BBC Oct. 7.

Whittaker, who is best known for her work on the TV drama Broadchurch, was announced in July 2017 as the replacement for Peter Capaldi, who left the role after three seasons.