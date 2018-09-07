A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Jul 20, 2018 at 9:48am PDT

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Kim Zolciak went makeup-free during a date night with her husband.

The 40-year-old television personality sported a bare-faced look during an outing with Kroy Biermann in Los Angeles.

Zolciak shared a pair of photos Friday of herself cuddling up to Biermann, writing, "I love him. LA chronicles." Many fans praised her natural appearance in the comments.

"I honestly think you look even prettier without makeup!!! I wold love you have skin like that!!" one person wrote.

"This is my favorite look for you. All natural... those eyes!" another added.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum also posted a makeup-free photo Thursday after undergoing a spa treatment.

"Just one of those days," she wrote. "My chest and face are glowing though thanks to @napsmedspa IPL."

Zolciak and Biermann will celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary in November. Zolciak is parent to four children, Kaia, Kash, Kroy and Kane, with Biermann, and to Brielle and Ariana from previous relationships.

Zolciak announced plans in July to get smaller breast implants. She said on her House of Kim podcast that she has "the largest implants" possible.

"They're heavy, my posture is terrible, I'm getting older," the star explained.