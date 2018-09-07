Sept. 7 (UPI) -- MTV alum Cheyenne Floyd is joining the cast of Teen Mom OG.

Us Weekly confirmed Thursday the 25-year-old television personality will appear in Season 8 of the MTV series.

Floyd is parent to 16-month-old daughter Ryder with former The Challenge co-star Cory Wharton. The pair surprised fans in December 2017 by going public with their baby girl's existence.

"I think that there was a lot of questions regarding my pregnancy," Floyd said. "It will be interesting to now tell people what actually happened."

"Everybody knows that Cory didn't find out about Ryder until she was 6 months and now everyone's questions will get answered as to what actually happened," she added.

Floyd came to fame on the MTV series Are You the One? before meeting Wharton on The Challenge: Rivals III. She and Wharton are no longer together, although Wharton seemed to confirm he will appear on Teen Mom.

"Is the world ready to see me as a dad ?????? #TeenMomOG," he tweeted Thursday.

Floyd joins Catelynn Lowell, Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood and new cast member Bristol Palin on Teen Mom OG. The show welcomed Floyd and Ryder to the cast in an Instagram post Thursday.

"Welcome to the #TeenMomOG family, Cheyenne!" the post reads.