Kim Zolciak plans to get smaller breast implants

July 26 (UPI) -- Television personality Kim Zolciak wants to get smaller breast implants.

The 40-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta alum said on Wednesday's episode of her House of Kim podcast that she's ready to downsize after having "the largest implants" possible.

"I have the largest implants they actually make, but it doesn't look that big on my body because of just the way I'm built," Zolciak said.

"I already called Dr. Hochstein, who did my boobs and tummy a few years ago ... and I said, 'I feel like I should get my boobs reduced.' They're heavy, my posture is terrible, I'm getting older," she explained.

Zolciak underwent a breast augmentation and lift in 2015 following the birth of her twins, Kaia and Kane. She further discussed her plans in a video Wednesday on Instagram Stories.

"I'm thinking like a C, a full C," the star told fans.

"I have to have all my clothes altered," she said. "I have to buy a size 6 in everything when I could wear a size 2 in tops, because of my boobs, and then have everything altered."

Zolciak posted a bikini photo on Instagram after polling her followers if she should get C or DD-size implants.

"Thx @kanebiermann for taking this pic of me today!! Lopsided boobs and all (clearly it's the bathing suit lol) but thanks you guys for voting on C/DD can't wait to downsize a little @dr.hochstein," she wrote.

Zolciak is parent to six children: 21-year-old daughter Brielle, 16-year-old daughter Ariana, 7-year-old son Kroy, 5-year-old Kash and twins Kaia and Kane. She married former NFL player Kroy Biermann in November 2011.