Kenya Moore attends the NBCUniversal upfront on May 16, 2016. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Cynthia Bailey attends the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of "In God We Trust" on April 19, 2013. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Cynthia Bailey cradles Kenya Moore's growing baby bump in a new photo.

The 51-year-old television personality reunited with her pregnant former Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star at a conference Sunday in Washington, D.C.

Bailey and Moore attended The Ubiquitous Women's Expo at the Marriott Marquis hotel. Moore shared a picture Monday on Instagram of herself with Bailey at the event.

"Auntie @cynthiabailey10," she captioned the snapshot.

Auntie @cynthiabailey10 ❤️🤰🏽 A post shared by Kenya Moore Daly (@thekenyamoore) on Aug 27, 2018 at 6:45pm PDT

Moore was accompanied by her husband, Marc Daly. She said on Instagram she was promoting her Kenya Moore Hair Care line at the conference.

"My two loves #baby and #babydaly came to support me at the #ubiquitous convention this weekend. We LOVE DC and everyone was so kind to us. Thank you for all the well wishes and all the people excited for #KenyaMooreHairCare," the star wrote.

Moore confirmed her pregnancy during The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10 reunion in April. She shared a video and her awestruck reaction to "Baby Daly" moving in the womb in July.

"This has got to be the most amazing feeling any first time mother can have," the star said. "Thinking of where my life was before I met my husband. Now I have a baby on the way and a man who truly loves me. NEVER ever give up on your dreams!"

The Real Housewives of Atlanta will return for an 11th season in November. The series stars Bailey, NeNe Leakes, Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams, Marlo Hampton, Eva Marcille and Shamari DeVoe.